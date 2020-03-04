





Is Legends of Tomorrow new tonight on The CW? If you find yourselves wanting an answer to that, rest assured we’ve got it within! To go along with that, we have to set the stage for something we’re a little less excited for: The exit of Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford. We’ve known for a while that it’s happening, but that doesn’t make it any easier.

Sadly, you’re going to be waiting for a little while still in order to see what the future holds. There is no new episode airing on the network tonight, largely because 1) there is no new episode coming for The Flash and 2) it’s Super Tuesday and the network doesn’t want any part of this. Instead, we’ll be waiting until March 10 to see the story back in action. There are some fun things coming in both this and the March 17 episode … but by the end of the second one, we could be waving farewell to Ray Palmer and Nora Darhk for good. Check out the synopses below for more episodes…

Season 5 episode 6, “Mr. Parker’s Cul-De-Sace” – FAMILY AFFAIR – Ray (Brandon Routh) plans a date night for him and Nora (Courtney Ford), but all goes awry when an Encore shows up making the team think on their feet and create a lie to keep the Encore at bay. While trying to fool the Encore, Ava (Jes Macallan) learns what Sara (Caity Lotz) was really doing while she was away and confronts her. Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Constantine (Matt Ryan) make a deal to work together, which will benefit both of them. Meanwhile, Rory (Dominic Purcell) is upset when he gets negative comments about his book, so Zari (Tala Ashe) helps track down who the critic is, and Rory gets more than he bargained for. Nick Zano and Olivia Swann also star. Ben Bray directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & James Eagan (#506). Original airdate 3/10/2020.

Season 5 episode 7, “Romeo v. Juliet: Dawn of Justness” – SAYING GOODBYE – The Legends continue their hunt for pieces of the Loom of Fate and find themselves face to face with William Shakespeare. Ray (Brandon Routh), Nate (Nick Zano), Rory (Dominic Purcell), Constantine (Matt Ryan), Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian) stay a little longer on the mission making things worse after lying to Sara (Caity Lotz). Meanwhile, Ray and Nora (Courtney Ford) make another big life decision that leaves the team surprised and best buds, Nate and Ray, on the outs. Jes Macallan, Tala Ashe and Olivia Swann also star. Alexandra LaRoche directed the episode written by Ray Utarnachitt & Matthew Maala (#507). Original airdate 3/17/2020.

While there’s no guarantee that the final episode for Ray and Nora is episode 7, it’s fair to draw that conclusion. If this is the end, it’s a funny little twist that Routh would leave on an episode inspired by a Superman movie. Just saying.

Related News – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Legends of Tomorrow now

What do you want to see on Legends of Tomorrow moving forward?

Are you bummed that the series isn’t airing on The CW tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and stick around for more news. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







