





Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? There are only three episodes left this season, which inevitably does lead onto to more interest in seeing these stories play out. There is, after all, a significant amount of ground left to be covered. Take, for example, the source of the conflict between Kevin and Randall … or also finding out who is Kevin’s fiancée. Both of these subjects are slated to be addressed at some point in the future.

Want some more This Is Us video scoop? Then be sure to watch some of what we’ve got at the bottom of this article all about the future! After you check that out, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist. We’ll have further news coming…

Unfortunately, neither one of these subjects are going to be addressed tonight. Thanks largely to Super Tuesday, there isn’t going to be a new episode coming on until March 10, and from there, you’ll get installments the rest of the way! Next week’s installment is entitled “New York, New York, New York,” and the primary focus of that is going to be seeing what happens with Kevin as he takes Rebecca to a movie premiere. This episode should also illuminate us on what happens with Kevin and Randall.

Meanwhile, we’ve learned now that the penultimate episode (airing on March 17) is entitled “After the Fire” … and there could be some big-time emotional stuff there. The synopsis for it isn’t long, but it is super-interesting: “03/17/2020 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Randall reflects on what could have been. TV-14.” We wonder almost if this is a concept episode where Jack doesn’t die following the fire and he ends up being the patriarch of this family for years to come. How different if this world? Maybe after what happens between him and Kevin, there are going to be some chances for him to sit, reflect, and hopefully have some regrets if we see if these two brothers can find a way to repair things.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to This Is Us

What do you want to see on This Is Us moving forward?

Are you bummed that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share in the comments, and remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







