





Is The Conners new tonight on ABC? If you find yourselves wondering that, we’ve got some more news within this article! Of course, to go along with that, we’ve got some other insight on the future.

Let’s kick things off here by getting the bad news out of the way — there is no new installment on the show tonight. What’s the reason for that? It has a good bit to do with the fact that tonight is Super Tuesday, meaning that most major networks don’t want to contend with near-constant interruptions on a lot of the political races that are going on. You’re going to see the series back instead come Tuesday, March 17 with an installment entitled “Beards, Thrupples, and Robots” — while that may seem like a strange, disconnected title for an episode, you’re going to remarkably see a lot of those items become an integral part of the story. You’re also going to see Jackie in one of the most awkward positions possible with Ron and Janelle — and we’ll just have to wait and see how things go.

For some more news, be sure to check out the full The Conners season 2 episode 15 synopsis:

“Beards, Thrupples and Robots” – Harris is the boss of Darlene after her mom, desperate for money, gets a job at Price Warehouse. Jackie decides to take her “thrupple” relationship with Ron and Janelle (guest stars Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey) to the next level. Everyone makes fun of Ben’s appearance after he shaves his beard in an attempt to appear more clean-cut to potential advertisers for the magazine on “The Conners,” TUESDAY, MARCH 17 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can also be viewed next day on demand and on Hulu.

Will some of these storylines last for the remainder of the season? We would love see Gregg and Grey stick around for at least a few more episodes, but these are the sort of stories that tend to flame out rather quickly. The dynamic between Harris and Darlene, meanwhile, has the potential to last a little bit longer.

