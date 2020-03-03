The Blacklist season 7 episode 12 spoilers: A ‘Cornelius Ruck’ experience







There’s a chance that you heard the news recently in regards to Cassandra Bianchi on The Blacklist season 7. She is a character, played by Joely Richardson, who could prove to be rather significant to the season 7 story. She’s a former romantic interest of one Raymond Reddington, and we imagine her as someone who could have a very interesting relationship with him in the present.

What seems fascinating about the character’s appearance on season 7 episode 12 (entitled “Cornelius Ruck”) is that this is far from your ordinary episode of The Blacklist at all. This is an installment that will likely find Reddington pairing up with Cassandra in a strange place — this is one that is airing right after episode 11 (entitled “Victoria Fenberg”), which makes us think that these two episodes are linked. Both have a distinct art theme, and the synopsis below does offer some more details:

03/20/2020 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Friday) : Secluded on a private island, Red reunites with an old flame (guest star Joely Richardson) and a ring of thieves in a plot to make millions off stolen art. Plans are quickly derailed, however, when guests on the island mysteriously show up dead.

One of the other things that we’re rather curious about is whether or not the Task Force will have much of a role at all within this episode. Is this going to be one of those atypical episodes like “Cape May” that is almost entirely Reddington-based? We can see a scenario where it is, but also one where the FBI gets somehow involved here after a lot of the guests on said island start dropping like flies. It’s easy to envision a couple of different, crazy ways how chaos could go down here.

No matter what transpires, at least we can say with some confidence that this episode will prove to be a good time. It definitely feels on paper like one of the most entertaining installments we’ve seen to date.

