This Is Us season 4 spoilers: When will you meet Kevin’s fiancee?







Over the course of This Is Us season 4, we’ve gotten a good sense of the future for Kevin Pearson. We know that he is engaged to someone and yet, we don’t know who it is. All we know is that the two have a son, and that Kevin eventually builds his father’s dream home in the future.

Here is some of the good news: We are going to learn the truth about the fiancée … but it’s not going to be in the next new episode. Speaking in a new interview (via Us Weekly), Justin Hartley confirmed that we are a “couple of weeks away” from the big reveal. This is an apparent confirmation that the news is coming about the fiancee, but not on the next new episode airing a week from Tuesday. (Why wait? It probably has to do with Super Tuesday coverage.)

As for who some of the candidates are at the moment, the leading contender is probably Sophie because of the deep history she and Kevin have. Yet, we know that he was recently with Madison, and the amount of conversation they’ve had about not being together is enough to suggest that they could be. Meanwhile, we’re not forgetting about Cassidy, either, given that Jennifer Morrison had a big role early on in the season. There are even still other candidates, and it’d be rather foolish to rule out any of them.

In the end, we just hope that the romance is meaningful, and it’s a story that can play out for seasons on end here.

