The Voice: Thunderstorm Artis sings ‘Blackbird’ in powerful audition







Tonight, the latest episode of The Voice featured arguably one of the best crops of contestants that we’ve seen for some time. You had a really cool, diverse crop of contestants and then also some interesting decisions made involving coaches.

For the sake of this particular article, though, we’re putting the focus on the final performance of the night. This allowed us to meet Thunderstorm Artis, a guy from Hawaii who comes from an artistic family. It’s hard to be shocked about that when you consider his name! He’s from Hawaii, he has a big family, and he lost his father at an early age. Music was his escape for a lot of the pain that he had.

Want to get some more news on The Voice in video form? Then be sure to check out some of the latest below! After you do just that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube for some other news and then also view our full show playlist.

So what did Thunderstorm decide to bring to the table within this episode? Did he bring plenty of thunder and then some? He chose to do a wonderful rendition of “Blackbird” that got all of the judges interested in him — and to go along with that, he also had a four-chair turn. He was soulful, capable of hitting any note, and has a personality that is perfectly suited for a young artist. This is a guy who could be a really BIG star on the show and beyond.

Of course, he did still have to pick the right coach.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Voice right now!

What did you think about The Voice and the blind auditions tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for some more news on the show. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







