America’s Got Talent season 15: See Sofia Vergara on judging panel!







Today, America’s Got Talent season 15 marked the first day of auditions — what better way to commemorate it than a photo?

The image above marks our first look at the Modern Family actress on board the judging panel alongside longtime judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel (the longest-tenured of the group). Meanwhile, there was also the return here of Heidi Klum, who was a regular part of the panel before being off last season. She did return for America’s Got Talent: The Champions season 2 and now is back on the regular show again.

Is this panel going to prove to be the right mix? We’re curious to learn about that, but perhaps more than that, we’re very-much hoping that some of the concerns addressed by outgoing judge Gabrielle Union have since been addressed. This is a show that is meant, by and large, to be lighthearted and fun. It’s supposed to be about the best talent in the world rather than allegations of a difficult work environment where prejudices may become a part of conversation.

As for the talent, we’re hoping that we’re going to have a chance in order to see a lot of different, diverse performers with great stories. We want great singers, dancers, magicians, and unique acts that we can’t even picture right now. The whole point of this series is to feel something — it doesn’t really matter in the end if it is sorrow or joy.

America’s Got Talent season 15 is going to premiere, more than likely, in late May/early June. Stay tuned…

