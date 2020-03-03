Better Call Saul season 5 episode 4 spoilers: Kim’s ‘Namaste’ conflict







Next week on Better Call Saul season 5 episode 4, be prepared for a story entitled “Namaste” … but it’s probably not that peaceful. This show is probably not going to be that from here on out. This is what happens with Jimmy McGill sporting the alter ego of Saul Goodman … or with us getting closer to Gus Fring’s operation reaching the peak of its power. There’s a LOT going on here, and that’s without even getting to some of the more emotional stuff that’s going down.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Better Call Saul season 5 episode 4 synopsis with more news on what’s coming:

As Jimmy doubles down on Saul Goodman; a deeply conflicted Kim brings him an interesting proposition; Gus makes a sacrifice in order to play the long game; Mike attempts to smooth things over with his family.

One of the biggest theories we’re starting to have in regard to Kim is that she’s recognizing that her relationship with Jimmy is bringing out the absolute worst within her. She’s starting to do and say things that she wouldn’t typically, largely because of the fact that she is constantly around him. She’s a strong person, but any person is subject to a little bit of peer pressure/blurry lines because of the main influences in their life.

As for Mike, the best way we can describe what he’s going through right now is simply this: An identity crisis. It’s pretty clear at the moment that what happened at the end of last season is sticking with him — he’s changing, and this is a guy who has been by and large pretty steadfast.

