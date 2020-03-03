Manifest season 2 episode 9 spoilers: Into the storm







Next week on Manifest season 2 episode 9, be prepared for swirling waters and plenty of chaos. It’s the sort of episode that could lead to you shaking in your boots. There’s a storm brewing! Of course, with that you’ve got characters stuck together indoors — a.k.a. in the sort of place where we could easily see tensions boiling over and reaching new heights. We’re hoping that within this episode, there are going to be opportunities aplenty to see all sorts of different twists and turns, especially when it comes to finding some truth in the past.

This is what Olive seems to be focusing on within this episode. In general, we would note that one of the biggest things that the character has been looking for all season is an opportunity to understand more of the world around her + her place in it. She’s felt like she didn’t have the same role as anyone else in the family but now, she’s working to better uncover and understand it. That’s super-important given where we are in the story and how far away the end is. Michaela, Zeke, and Saanvi are all taking on some intense struggles of their own, and you have to hope that this will be leading towards some sort of exciting end.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Manifest season 2 episode 9 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming:

03/09/2020 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : As a storm rages outside the Stone home and anxieties boil over inside, Olive frantically searches for meaning in a centuries-old text. Meanwhile, Michaela faces unexpected scrutiny at work, and Zeke comes to Saanvi’s aid when her lab research takes a dangerous turn. TV-PG

Is Saanvi in danger? You can’t rule that out, mostly because she’s doing the sort of research that could easily lead to some wanting to target her. She has to be prepared for that at this point, since the closer she gets to answers, the more others will want them.

