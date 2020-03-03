Black Lightning season 3 finale spoilers: The Gravedigger showdown







Next week on the Black Lightning season 3 finale, the big, pivotal showdown is just about here. It’s Jefferson vs. Gravedigger. We’ve seen a war, but everything is going to boil down to these characters in the end. This is going to be a great showdown, though we’ll be the first to admit that we wish we had Wayne Brady around for a longer span of time here. It’s sort of similar in a way to what we’ve had courtesy of Jon Cryer over at Supergirl, where it would’ve been nice to see more of him but in the end, we have to take what we can.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Black Lightning season 3 finale synopsis with more news on what lies ahead:

SEASON FINALE – Black Lightning (Cress Williams) faces off against Gravedigger (guest star Wayne Brady “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”). Christine Adams, Nafessa Williams, China Anne McClain, James Remar, Damon Gupton, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. Salim Akil directed the episode written by Charles D. Holland (#316). Original airdate 3/9/2020.

The biggest thing that we have to hope for with this finale is some exciting battles, but then also some sort of tease as to what a season 4 is going to look like. Because many CW shows had an early indication that a renewal could be coming, that should give all of them an opportunity to come up with some really strong story to wrap things up for the time being. The best thing that we can hope for here is a look at what the next Big Bad could be, or how the lives of Jefferson or those close to him could change. We think that every season has had its own flavor, and continuing that is going to be essential for this show being as strong as it can possibly be.

