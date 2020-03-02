The Blacklist season 7 episode 11 spoilers: Liz, Ressler scoop!







Today, NBC released some of the first information all about The Blacklist season 7 episode 11 … and there’s a lot to be intrigued about here. The title is “Victoria Fenberg,” and we’ll see the immediate aftermath of what happened in the midseason finale “Katarina Rostova.”

Yet, at the same time we’re not getting a good sense that the show’s producers are going to be giving you too much Katarina right away on this upcoming episode. Liz’s biological mother noted that she would be away for a while the last time that we saw her, and we have to assume that, at least for a little while, that is something that the show is going to pay off. They’re going to spend a good bit of time working to establish a new normal before the Katarina secret (presumably) gets out. After all, isn’t that something that is bound to happen at some point?

Below, CarterMatt does have the full The Blacklist season 7 episode 11 synopsis with some more information on what lies ahead:

03/20/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : With the help of the Task Force, Red tracks a gifted art forger who has thwarted his plans to sell stolen pieces. Aram’s love life becomes increasingly complicated. Liz and Ressler confide in each other.

We would assume here that the Liz/Ressler storyline could be tied to what Liz knows about Katarina. It makes the most sense for her to tell him given that he has no love lost with Reddington. He was also one of the people who worked to help her in the first place with information.

As for Aram, we just want the guy to be happy — and not constantly in danger of being arrested on some crazy scheme with Elodie!

