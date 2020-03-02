9-1-1: Lone Star finale spoilers, early season 2 hopes







Are you prepared for the 9-1-1: Lone Star finale to arrive on Fox next week? This is a sprawling, two-episode event that is going to contain a lot of big stuff. You have to take advantage of a chance to create some big stuff and leave viewers wanting a whole lot more from Rob Lowe and the rest of the cast.

So are they going to get a chance to deliver some of that? Well, for now we remain cautious optimistic. This is a show that has performed solidly enough in its winter timeslot and while it’s not delivering anywhere near the same numbers and the show proper, it’s probably justifying another kick at the can. We’d love to see more of the two 9-1-1 worlds colliding but, for now, the main priority is making sure that you’re doing some great stuff with what is directly in front of you.

Below, CarterMatt has the full synopsis from 9-1-1: Lone Star episode 9 and 10 with more insight on what’s ahead:

Owen and the 126 crew race to a gender reveal party gone horribly wrong, and a father/son trapped in a cave during a spelunking excursion. Meanwhile, Owen helps T.K. reconcile the past to help his future, Judd and Grace aid Judd’s aging father (guest star Barry Corbin) and Michelle learns the full truth about her missing sister, Iris, in the all-new “Awakening / Austin, We Have a Problem” two-hour season finale episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, March 9 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-109/NLS-110) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Out of the stories that are mentioned here, we’ll go ahead and note that the gender reveal party seems to be the one that is the most realistic. Haven’t you all heard stories here and there about disasters stemming from these? We certainly have. We’re preparing for some big character moments, and a conclusion that leaves us VERY stoked for what the future could hold.

