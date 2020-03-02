All American season 2 episode 16 (finale) spoilers: Save South Crenshaw







Next week on All American season 2 episode 16, it’s finally here — an enormous season 2 finale stuffed with emotion. This is a chance to see some characters rally together for a singular purpose, and that is trying to save South Crenshaw by any means necessary. That’s going to be what Spencer will be looking to do in the early going of the finale, but he may realize soon after that there are a lot of other things worth worrying about.

As of Spencer’s struggle is not enough, there are some other big things that you can expect — just think about Billy making a big decision. This finale is entitled “Decisions,” and it’s done that way for a very specific reasons.

Want a few more details right now? Then go ahead and check out the full All American season 2 finale synopsis:

SEASON FINALE – When Spencer (Daniel Ezra) hears that South Crenshaw may turn into a magnet school, he and his friends decide to do something about it, but he might have bigger problems to worry about. Billy (Taye Diggs) makes a decision about his future that surprises everyone. Layla (Greta Onieogou) is focused on trying to get Coop (Bre-Z) a tour for the summer but isn’t having much luck, so she comes up with a different strategy that makes everyone happy. Asher (Cody Christian) has an opportunity to spend the summer with his mom but isn’t sure if he should go. Meanwhile, Olivia (Samantha Logan) struggles with what she will do over the summer and Jordan (Michael Evans) makes a Hail Mary in his personal life. Monet Mazur and Karimah Westbrook also star. Michael Schultz directed the episode written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll & Carrie Gutenberg (#216). Original airdate 3/9/2020.

Will there be some big cliffhangers at the end of all of this? Given that a lot of CW shows were renewed early, we do think that this allowed for a lot of interesting, creative possibilities for a show like this. That reassurance may have enabled the writers to come up with something very cool to cap off this story for the time being.

