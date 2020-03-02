Chicago PD season 7 episode 16 sneak peek: A look at ‘Intimate Violence’







Curious to learn what lies ahead on Chicago PD season 7 episode 16? Through “Intimate Violence,” this is a story about a robbery. Or, it’s a story that is a little bit more about why the robbery happened in the first place.

What we know from watching the first sneak peek below is clear — there are two men who hit up a place before getting in a getaway car. It does appear as though the two are familiar with the location — with that in mind, this could be some sort of inside job. They knew the location of the security cameras and how to mask their true identity for as long as humanly possible.

This is a tricky robbery to get to the bottom of for a wide array of different reasons, with one of the biggest ones being the simple fact that there isn’t a whole lot of information to go on. This means that we’re going to be seeing Intelligence have to get creative, and maybe work with a few surprising source of information. Or, it means going after a flower-shop owner who may have presented some rather false information in advance about who she was. That seems to be the focus of the second sneak peek, as Jay Halstead seems to be wondering why in the world this woman is holding something back. He doesn’t even know any of her motivations at the moment.

Be prepared for Chicago PD this week to be a fascinating story for a number of different reasons. Take, for example, seeing some tension between Jay and Voight over the handling of the case. Also, we know that there are some emotional undercurrents to what you’re going to see. Remember that Burgess and Ruzek are still going through a LOT these days.

Related News – Be sure to get some more information now on Chicago PD, including scoop on where things go from here

What do you want to see when it comes to Chicago PD season 7 episode 16?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: NBC, video via SpoilerTV.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







