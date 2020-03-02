When Calls the Heart season 7 episode 3 spoilers: Truth, or fiction?







Want to get a good sense of what lies ahead on When Calls the Heart season 7 episode 3? Next week’s episode will feature some struggles, but also a few different moments of hope … especially for Elizabeth, who is going to get a lot of encouragement when it comes to her writing.

Has Elizabeth based a character on Lucas? He’s going to think so, but she will respond to that by claiming that everyone within her story is based on fiction rather than truth. Whether or not he believes that remains to be seen, but we do think that it’s exciting watching the back-and-forth with these characters.

There are some tough decisions elsewhere, especially when there are some continued questions over Faith’s future. Could she have an opportunity to take off to medical school somewhere else? This is certainly something that she’s going to be weighing for some time moving forward.

For some more details all about what is coming, be sure to check out the full When Calls the Heart season 7 episode 3 synopsis below:

After arresting his father, Nathan (Kevin McGarry) is moved by his niece to give him another chance in “Family Matters” and he investigates his alleged crime in “When Calls the Heart,” Sunday, March 8, 2020 (8 PM ET/PT) on Hallmark Channel. Despite his father’s rocky track record of broken promises, Nathan hopes for his niece’s sake that he has changed as he takes on the case of the stolen necklace. Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) watches Nathan’s niece while he leaves town to investigate, and shares more of her writing with Lucas (Chris McNally). Lucas is thrilled to see a character that seems to be based on him, though Elizabeth maintains her book is a work of fiction. Faith (Andrea Brooks) considers medical school, and faces a tough decision when she’s accepted into a program that would take her away from Carson (Paul Greene). Jesse (Aren Buchholz) and Clara (Eva Bourne) include more friends from Hope Valley in their wedding plans, causing Bill (Jack Wagner) to feel left out as roles are filled without him. Meanwhile, Fiona (Kayla Wallace) and Kevin (Clayton Chitty) pique one another’s interest.

Just in case none of this is enough to satisfy your craving for what lies ahead, rest assured that you also have the promo below! You can check that out via SpoilerTV.

