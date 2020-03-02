Outlander notes: Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, whisky, & gin







Welcome to another edition of Outlander notes — and this one is definitely for all of the beverage fans out there! Odds are, you’ve heard a great deal about Sam Heughan’s Sassenach Spirits; meanwhile, you may have heard some teases recently about Caitriona Balfe and an upcoming gin label. Consider this article your latest update on both!

Let’s begin here with Sam, as today he confirmed that his Sassenach whisky will be made available in California, Texas, Florida, New York, and then also New Jersey. That makes sense as a starting-off point! These are five of the most-populated states in the country (technically, California, Texas, New York, and Florida are all the top four), and there are plenty of other states coming in the future. There are a lot of Outlander fans in all of these places! Rolling out a new brand of anything is a lot of work, but it is exponentially harder when you’re doing something in the beverage space. Think about it this way — you’re having to find a way to acquire all of the right licenses, but market it both to fans of the show and also whisky fans alike. The more crossover audience you have, the better you are going to be in the end.

Rest assured that we’re excited to see what the future holds for Sam’s new company — if anyone is going to be able to sell a Sassenach branded whisky, it’s clearly going to be him.

As for Caitriona Balfe, she is also doing her part to tease her forget-me-not themed Scottish gin — it seems to be in the earlier stages, but it does feel as though it is going to be geared towards promoting and preserving the arts. In a new post on Instagram (see below), you can see some of how she is promoted the brand already! It’s a way to make it clear from the get-go that it is message-based, and that may help some sales in the long run.

View this post on Instagram #ForgetMeNot #ScottishGin A post shared by Caitrionabalfe (@caitrionabalfe) on Feb 28, 2020 at 12:30pm PST

I’ve been waiting for a long time for this!

So proud to announce the first states that will carry @sassenachspirits

Don’t worry, many more states to be added as we finish the regulatory process. Outside US, please know you’ll have it soon! Can’t wait to see your pics!! pic.twitter.com/X8zaEOupNC — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) March 2, 2020

