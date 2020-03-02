Ink Master season 13 episode 9 spoilers: A different sort of team-up







Coming up on Tuesday night’s new Ink Master episode, be prepared for a different sort of Flash Challenge. It’s especially a weird one for Jason Elliott.

Going into the next Flash Challenge, Jason is standing alone as the only person still representing the south. Ironically, he was previously eliminated before the pardon was used on him! We wondered if he was going to be forced to compete on his own for this challenge, but instead, some of the teams are going to be forced to work together. Jason will have some teammates, and that is a good thing since this feels almost impossible for someone to do on their own. They have to find a way to create a fantastic image using buttons and buttons only. That’s not the easiest thing to use for some of your sculpting!

You can watch the full sneak peek for the flash challenge over here, and it ends up being Jason + the West against the East and the Midwest. This is an interesting challenge since the East/Midwest have been working together for the majority of the season. You would think that this would give them an advantage in making sure that they get the job done, but we don’t really think that it works like that all that much. Sometimes, it’s hard to maintain that good rapport in the heat of the moment.

The winner of this flash challenge obviously gets the chance to control the skull picks for the week, and we know at this point how valuable that can be. At this point in the season, people tend to have a really good understand how one another work. It’s a whole lot easier to exploit this than it was a little bit earlier on in the season, when it was a little bit harder to know everyone for all of their different strengths and weaknesses.

