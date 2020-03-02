Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: Coronavirus, Phillie Phanatic







On this weekend’s new episode of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, we had something a little bit different. Rather than focusing just on politics or some current events, we instead had a lengthy segment all about this: The coronavirus. The entire show was devoted to it, which is something that we probably should have seen coming for some time now.

While Oliver set out in order to tell the full story of the coronavirus, there was something more here. After all, John did his part to also discuss the coverage of the coronavirus. There are some elements of this that are not getting proper attention. Meanwhile, some have ridiculous preconceived notions all about it. Take, for example, the idea that gargling bleach could make it better.

We began this week with a discussion about the origin story for said virus. We went back to mainland China to Wuhan, where everything first began. We then got a chance to see how the Chinese government was treating it, including the criticism they received from the get-go. Then, we shifted over to other countries, including a potentially-infected man appearing on Iranian television.

Of course, eventually we got over to the coverage of the coronavirus in the United States, which included Mike Pence being appointed as the person involved in overseeing everything. This is one of many controversies that has been at the center of President Trump’s decision-making on the subject. Also, there are a lot of misconceptions that are floating around out there.

(One funny little Easter egg from the segment — there was a link to Werewolf Solution in the episode, and what happens when you visit the page is rather funny.)

Comedically, this was a great episode of Last Week Tonight — but it was also effective at clearing up a number of common misconceptions about the disease. He also had some practical advice, including to wash your hands and then also visit the CDC website with great regularity.

Oh, and Oliver’s show ended with some commentary on Chris Matthews, just adding to what was a horrendous week for him.

This was a serious show — and it still ended with a VERY silly segment all about the Phillie Phanatic mascot, which could be lost from the Phillies forever.

