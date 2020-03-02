Outlander season 5 episode 4 promo: ‘The Company We Keep’







Are you ready for Outlander season 5 episode 4 to arrive on Starz? “The Company We Keep” is an installment airing next weekend, and it’s going to feature Jamie and Claire finding themselves in yet another precarious position. Yet, this isn’t one where the two are dealing with the Beardsleys. Instead, it may have a little bit to do with what Roger MacKenzie is up to.

As the promo below illuminates, Roger is doing his best to live up to his role of Captain — and that means going around and trying to recruit different people to join the militia. Yet, he may stumble into some problems … including a situation that feels a little bit like a violent stand-off. He doesn’t understand the era properly, or how some people are going to respond to him. This is the sort of adversity that could make him want to go back to his own time … or cause him to be more interested in changing this own timeline.

If you do want a few more details as to what lies ahead, remember to check out the full Outlander season 5 episode 4 synopsis with more news on what's coming:

Roger leads Jamie’s militia to the rural trading post of Brownsville and finds himself embroiled in a bitter feud. Jamie and Claire arrive to find that Roger’s rather unusual strategy may have cost them the loyalty of the militia. Claire learns that her ‘modern’ medical advice has spread further than she intended.

While the promo below doesn’t give you a good sense of the Claire storyline, it is going to be interesting to watch. Nobody quite knows what this means for the future — and that could be interesting to watch in itself.

