SEAL Team season 3 episode 14 spoilers: A NASCAR driver turns up

SEAL Team season 3 episode 6SEAL Team season 3 episode 14 is airing on CBS come March 11, and there’s going to be a LOT of exciting stuff! We know that most episodes feature either a dramatic storyline or something action-packed, and maybe this one (entitled “Objects in Mirror”) will do something similar.

Yet, simultaneously there are going to be a few other things that work to provide it with some sort of spark. Take, for example, an appearance from NASCAR driver Austin Dillon! This could offer up Bravo a chance to have a little bit of fun, or experience a slightly-different way of life. These little moments are cherished by members of active-duty military when they happen — think in terms of USO events and the like. We can’t speak to how Bravo Team meets Dillon, but for a lot of soldiers and team members, these experiences are a way to separate themselves from the stresses of battle, or being far away from friends and family.

For a few more details as to what’s going to be happening within this episode, check out the full SEAL Team season 3 episode 14 synopsis below:

“Objects in Mirror” – Bravo Team travels overseas for a foreign training exercise to disguise their true mission – to rescue a high-value target that is being held hostage. Also, NASCAR driver Austin Dillon gives the team a special driving lesson, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, March 11 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Overall, this episode should just prove fun in terms of adding another dose of energy to the show — and maybe appealing to racing fans at the same time. The more that SEAL Team can court new viewers, the better it is for the long-term future of the show! You need to be able to haul in as many different eyeballs as possible in order to make a show like this work long-term and for now, we’re clearly looking at a story that is still floating around its on-the-bubble status.

