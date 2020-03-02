The Rookie season 2 episode 13 spoilers: Nolan’s life-changing news







Next week on ABC The Rookie season 2 episode 13, we’re going to be seeing a new episode called “Follow-Up Day.” What’s the very basis of this particular episode? A part of it is going to be all about John Nolan having to figure out more about how to handle some big news in his life — and maybe also wonder a little bit more about how this news could impact his job. We think he’s still getting used to his new life and while he’s figured things out somewhat this season, he still has some room to grow.

So what better way can John move forward than by having a fancy dinner and conversation with Grace? This will be a big part of this upcoming story, so we’re more than excited to see what this looks like.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Rookie season 2 episode 13 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming:

Nolan is given some life-changing news and invites Grace over for a homecooked meal in his newly remodeled kitchen. Meanwhile, each unit is tasked with following up on dormant cases in the hopes they can uncover new leads.

We’ll admit that we like the police part of the story is going to be exciting, mostly because it’s a chance for all of these characters to show off precisely what they can do. If these characters can find a way to solve cases that other cops have not, it will allow them an opportunity to really prove their mettle. To go along with that, it could enable all of them to be able to climb off more of the career ladder moving forward. Rest assured, there are a lot of different reasons for excitement with this show moving forward. These stories are really just scratching the surface of everything.

