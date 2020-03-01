Outlander season 5 episode 3: Jamie, Claire’s Beardsley decision







Entering Outlander season 5 episode 3, we knew that Jamie and Claire Fraser were presented with quite a dilemma. What do you do when it comes to Aaron and Fanny Beardsley, let alone Fanny’s newborn baby?

Episode 3 is an installment of the show that has an impact that won’t even be known fully for some time. Jamie and Claire stumbled upon the Beardsley home just to ensure that they could get some indentured papers — and what they discovered along the way was truly horrifying, to say the least. They found out that Aaron Beardsley, the family patriarch, had suffered a stroke and was clinging onto life. Meanwhile, Fanny was tormenting him, barely keeping him alive as a means of ensuring that he suffered and felt true pain.

What Jamie and Claire found themselves doing within this episode was quite simple. First and foremost, they found themselves in a position where they had to help Mr. Beardsley, or figure out how to end some of his suffering. Jamie and Claire did not care for this man or appreciate what he’d done to multiple ex-wives, but at the same exact time Jamie decided to shoot him — after giving Mr. Beardsley a choice. He allowed him the concept of free will, which also is the title for the episode.

Of course, the big mystery here is what happens when it comes to the baby Fanny brought into the world. She decided to abandon the baby with the Frasers, while also taking off and getting away from this world altogether. What is going to become of this baby? That’s something that we’ll have to wait and see on moving forward into the next few weeks.

Meanwhile, also in this episode Claire was told about Stephen Bonnet still being alive … but neither of them are aware of what Brianna already knows.

