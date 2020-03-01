The Good Doctor season 3 episode 18 spoilers: Early scoop







The Good Doctor season 3 episode 18 is going to be the final installment for a couple weeks, and an emotional one, as well. This is an episode entitled “Heartbreak,” and that really speaks for itself.

Think about the larger theme for this season — Dr. Shaun Murphy started things off trying to understand what it would be like to have a relationship and genuine love in his life. He asked out Carly because he was interested in her, but he didn’t understand fully what some of his feelings were for Lea. Those are things that have come to the surface but the problem here is this — Lea doesn’t fully reciprocate in the way that he wants. We do think that she does love him, but it may not be the right sort of love.

There are some more surprises that we imagine are coming within this episode, but we don’t want to sit here and guarantee that they are going to be good surprises. After all, we can easily see there being some sort of jaw-dropping situation that leaves us screaming until season 4. (Remember that the renewal for the series was already announced.)

Below, check out the full The Good Doctor season 3 episode 18 synopsis with more news as to what’s coming:

Dr. Claire Browne and Dr. Shaun Murphy treat a patient with a rare form of dwarfism. Meanwhile, Dr. Morgan Reznick, Dr. Audrey Lim and Dr. Alex Park treat a young man who had both arms torn off in a previous farming accident; and Shaun reacts to an emotional situation.

So is there going to be some other shock that happens beyond what we’re seeing here? It’s possible, but clearly The Good Doctor is going to be taking on a fairly similar format near the end of this season to what we’ve seen through most of it — it’s a story that is similar, but at the same time the essence of the series will be the same.

