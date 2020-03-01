





Is Call the Midwife new tonight on BBC One? Within this article, the first order of business is answering that question! Following that, though, we’ll also be taking more of a look towards whatever the future is going to be here for these shows over on the network.

Let’s kick things off here by going ahead and getting the bad news out of the way, for those who did not know — last week was the final episode for the Helen George-led drama, at least for British audiences. There will be more seasons to come, but you won’t have a chance to see the foundation for anything until we get around to a Christmas Special. There are multiple seasons still to come, and one of the greatest things about Call the Midwife as a series is that there are pretty clearly no plans for it to go anywhere.

For those of you who are watching in America, the good news is clear — there are more episodes still coming your way now! Season 10 of the series is premiering on PBS a little bit later this spring, so you still have a lot to look forward to here.

As for where the story will go on the Christmas Special and beyond, we know that there’s a lot of stuff to look forward to. Take, for example, getting an opportunity to be able to see relationships blossom, and also see what Nonnatus House is able to do now that they’ve got more time and funding there. This was, after all, one of the key central storylines for much of the most-recent finale. We would like to see more characters find happiness outside of work, but at the same time, there are a lot of characters within the Call the Midwife world who are unable to separate their home and work lives.

Be prepared for more Call the Midwife details over the following weeks and months — we’ll be quite pleased to share some of those once they come out!

