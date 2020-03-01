Doctor Who season 13 premiere date hopes for BBC, BBC America







Following tonight’s big finale, are you interested in learning the Doctor Who season 13 premiere date — or, some other news about what is coming up next? Within this article, we’re going to have a little more discussion on that subject!

Let’s start things off here with this, though — a reminder that Doctor Who as a series is not going anywhere in the near future. The BBC has already indicated that they have no real plans to pause the show, which is a pretty strong indicator that we’re going to be seeing it around for many more years to come.

Beyond just this, it’s also been confirmed already that you are going to be seeing more of Jodie Whittaker in the role of the Thirteenth Doctor. She’s already said that she will be back, and you have absolutely nothing to be concerned about when it comes to her presence.

So what are you left to wonder about for the time being? It has a lot to do mostly with the timeline of events. Production on new episodes is slated to begin a little bit later this year, and because of the time needed to get episodes together, a premiere date in early 2021 seems to be utterly unreasonable. Instead, we’re more likely to see the show back on the air in at least twelve more months, if not longer.

Is it possible that we’ll get another special on the air before that? We wouldn’t rule it out, at least so long as the network continues to want this show on either Christmas or New Year’s Day. Remember here that the BBC and BBC America will continue to air episodes on the same day — just at different times. That’s the only thing that changes here.

