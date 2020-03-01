Saturday Night Live: Jake Gyllenhaal sings in LaGuardia airport







Tonight on Saturday Night Live, we had the return of what has become somewhat of a John Mulaney staple — a musical number. We’ve seen a Les Misérables inspired number before starring Kenan Thompson as a Lobster. Tonight, though, the show went all-out on an epic LaGuardia Airport musical that featured a lot of fun appearances.

What are we talking about here? Think about Kenan as the Phantom of LaGuardia, Kate McKinnon as a version of Little Orphan Annie, or Jake Gyllenhaal in a super-random cameo as a guy wearing pajamas in the middle of the terminal. This may be one of the best musical sketches that the show has ever done for so many different reasons. Take, for example, the comedy being top-notch from start to finish.

While we would argue that not every single character who appeared in this sketch fully worked, we would say overall that this managed to, pound for pound, deliver an enormous amount of comedy. The ambition was there, and it was clearly a love letter to much of the theater community. Also, a lot of it was incredibly accurate to everyone who has been a part of being at LaGuardia over the years. Even if you don’t know New York airports, odds are that you’ve experienced some various bits and pieces of this before.

After watching this particular sketch, we’re honestly hoping to see a John Mulaney show in 2021 — and we weren’t sure that we would’ve said that leading into the show. He’s always been funny, but this was a next-level sketch.

