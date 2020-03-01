Outlander season 5 episode 4 spoilers: Jamie’s militia stand-off







Are you ready for Outlander season 5 episode 4 to arrive on Starz in a week? This is an episode that is going to bring about an escalation with a number of different conflicts … and then also a reminder that building a militia is not easy. Not that we expected that it would.

The pivotal point of the preview featured a stand-off with Jamie’s militia at the center of it. There’s a violent face-off that is going to happen here, and once you get to the end of it, who knows what the state of the militia will be? As if that wasn’t enough, there is also another big struggle that is coming up for Roger on the show as his role as Captain is going to come into question … or at least he’s going to be finding himself in a certain degree of danger.

We don’t think that either Jamie or Claire thought that what was going on with the militia was going to be easy — yet, they are finding themselves in a situation where there are SO many obstacles and a much larger force than anticipated. It’s difficult in that Jamie is “supporting” the British — or, at least he has to put on that act in a world where a lot of people are trying to rebel. We wish that we could say that it’s going to be getting easier from here on out, but the reality here is that it’s not. Things will only get more intense, and the history books serve as evidence of that. It all comes down to what Jamie and Claire decide to do … and also when they decide to do it.

