The Resident season 3 episode 18 spoilers: Personal story for Kit coming







Want to know what lies ahead on The Resident season 3 episode 18? This hour is going to be a very personal story for some of these characters, with Kit at the center of just about everything.

So what part of Kit’s story takes center stage? Let’s just say that it has a thing or two to do with her son-in-law. Conrad’s going to want to do something to help her here, but it’s not going to be as easy as he’d hoped. There are some complications that could enter the picture here, and ones that could lead to him making some choices that are not necessarily what Kit wants.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Resident season 3 episode 18 synopsis with more insight all about where things are going from here:

Conrad finds himself caught between his duties as a doctor and his loyalty to Kit, when he discovers that her son-in-law may be suffering from a serious disease. While moonlighting at a long-term care facility, Devon and Nic make a shocking discovery about a former patient who fell victim to Cain’s manipulative practices. Meanwhile, after jumping into a new opportunity as a TV doctor, Bell is left without any surgeries and The Raptor brings him in to help on an important case in the all-new “So Long, Dawn Long” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, March 17 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-318) (TV-14 D, L, V)

Could Devon and Nic’s discovery lead to the end of the road for Cain? We do think that we’re going to see his undoing at some point on this upcoming season — at the moment, we hope that it’s a matter of when things start to get a little bit crazy rather than if. It feels like’s something that is bound to spiral at some point, right?

