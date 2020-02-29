Why is America Ferrera leaving Superstore after five seasons?







There’s a good chance that you recently heard the news — America Ferrera is leaving Superstore after five seasons. It’s a hard thing to imagine, mostly because she is such an integral part of the show family. How would it work without her? Would it even feel remotely the same? We’re not altogether sure about that. Yet, NBC is going to have an opportunity to try that out, and hopefully there is a fitting end to the story of Amy coming up.

(Odds are, Amy is going to have an opportunity to move up the career ladder — given the style of this show, we have an easy time thinking that she will be a part of the show again moving forward.)

So why would Ferrera choose to leave now? We know that she has a number of other pursuits at the moment in all facets of the building, and that seems to be a key component to the decision. Here’s what she had to say on the subject in a statement:

“The last five years on Superstore have been some of the most rewarding, enriching and enjoyable years of my career … Producing, directing and acting with this wonderful cast and crew has given me opportunities to grow as a person and storyteller. I’m so grateful to my partners at NBC and Universal Television for the support and belief they have always placed in the show, and I’m most thankful to the brilliant [series creator] Justin Spitzer for creating the funny, smart and relevant world of Superstore and inviting me to be a part of it. As I start the next chapter for my family and career, I wish only the best, and much continued success, to my beloved Superstore family.”

Also, Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, the Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming at NBC Entertainment, added the following:

“America’s immeasurable contributions to Superstore, both in front of and behind the camera as well as an ambassador for the show, can’t possibly be quantified. We feel so fortunate to call her both a colleague and friend.”

While it may be hard to imagine the world of Superstore without Ferrara in the cast, one of the most important things to remember is simply this: Five seasons is an eternity in the TV world these days. There are a lot of stories featuring America that we can all look back on and smile.

What do you think about America Ferrara leaving Superstore?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, stick around for more news when it comes to the show. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







