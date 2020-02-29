Outlander notes: More on Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton; episode 3 looms







Outlander season 5 episode 3 is coming onto Starz this weekend, so what better way to prepare for it than by hearing from some of your favorite cast members? Consider this article your source for all of that!

Let’s start things off here with Sam Heughan, who recently did a sit-down with IMDb to discuss all things related to the show — including challenging scenes and working with its co-stars. This is a particularly-strong video just because there’s a good bit of time to dive into some stuff. One of the problems that comes with TV appearances is that they’re often half this length, and because you’re playing to a mainstream crowd, you don’t get the benefit of specificity. There’s a little bit more of this allowed here.

In between Outlander and also Bloodshot, we’ve got a feeling that there will be opportunities for Sam to discuss both things with regularity moving forward. (You can watch Sam’s interview over at Just Jared.)

Meanwhile, if you want something more when it comes to Roger and Brianna, we’ve also got something more on that now! Speaking to ET Online, Sophie Skelton explained how the current Jamie – Brianna conflict is a little more complicated than anyone first thought. After all, there is that interest in possibly returning to the future — but, in do, you don’t know what you’re going back to:

“Well, I think one thing we keep saying as well is that actually, even if Roger and Brianna decided together and made the unanimous decision to go back to the future, they don’t know where they’re going back to. They could walk into World War III … So if we’re talking about just the safety of the future or the 1700s, you can’t really weigh those up equally. And they reference that the Vietnam War was going on when we left, so you never know where that’s up to now.”

Of course, there’s also still the question about Jemmy — that’s something that is far from Roger and Bree’s mind. We’ll have to wait and see more what lies ahead for the two of them not only in tonight’s episode 3, but also beyond.

