Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 16 to be Alex Karev farewell







Next week, Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode 16 is going to deliver the gut-punch to end all gut-punches. This is the episode where we are going to say goodbye to Dr. Alex Karev once and for all.

The circumstances surrounding Alex’s story are still somewhat of a mystery. At the end of tonight’s new episode, we learned that Alex never actually went to see his mother in Iowa. He’s gone. We don’t know where he is, and that only adds to the larger mystery.

The new promo below makes it clear that we are going to learn precisely how Alex’s story ends. That suggests that there will be some closure and we’ll learn just what happened to him. That isn’t going to be an easy thing to pull off given that Justin Chambers may not appear in this episode in the present-day. The show could use flashbacks or clips from deleted scenes to try and tell a story featuring him.

In the end, the main question that we’re asking here is precisely the one that we’ve been asking ever since the very beginning when the news of Alex’s exit was first announced. How do you tell this story in a way that makes sense to this character? This is someone who stood by Jo through everything she went through and only recently celebrated his vows during the Halloween episode. It feels so weird for him all of a sudden to want to get up and leave the hospital, his life, and his friends. He’s known Meredith for a solid decade and a half, and he couldn’t even bring himself to finish writing her a text message.

No matter where Alex is, you better be prepared to have all of the tissues nearby. We’re losing an original cast member, and a friend to so many different people both on-screen and off.

