Law & Order: SVU renewed through season 24 at NBC







Just in case anyone was wondering, Law & Order: SVU wasn’t just out to set the record for the longest-running primetime drama series out there. It was perhaps never about that. Instead, it was about telling powerful stories and working to provide powerful messages for its viewers.

For now, that work is far from over. Today, NBC confirmed that they have renewed the Mariska Hargitay drama for THREE more seasons, which means that you’ll be seeing the series on the air until the spring of 2023. While this renewal doesn’t guarantee the entire current cast stays on board, we’re hoping to continue to see more of them.

Much like the three-season renewal for One Chicago earlier today, the additional order for more SVU is tied in some ways to Dick Wolf’s new five-year deal at Universal Television. This studio deal allows for all of his shows to have extended runs, while also giving more streaming access to the Peacock streaming service. The ties between Wolf and the network run deep, as the entire Law & Order franchise has aired there alongside all of One Chicago.

There is no guarantee that SVU will end with season 24 and, with that in mind, it’s possible that there could be more episodes still after the fact. We really think it will come down at this point to however long Hargitay wants to do the show — the ratings may be lower for the series in its Thursday timeslot than it was previously on Wednesdays, but it’s clearly strong enough to stay on the air. Also, it’s having to contend now with a terrible lead-in and we don’t think that this can be forgotten about, either with its numbers.

Kudos to the cast and crew for making sure these important and socially-conscious stories stay on the air for some time still.

