Last Man Standing season 8 episode 13 spoilers: A secret tutor quest







Coming up on next week’s Last Man Standing season 8 episode 13, you’re going to see an installment entitled “Student Doubt.” What’s you’re going to see throughout this hour? Think in terms of a secret mission from Mandy leading the way!

You see, Mandy wants to do whatever she can in order to ensure that Kyle succeeds in college — she loves him, and she’s also invested in his future. She’s not going so far as to help him cheat; instead, she’s got another plan to ensure that he does well. Think in terms of a top-secret operation that will feature tutors among her friends and loved ones. You gotta do whatever it takes, right?

Below, CarterMatt has the full Last Man Standing season 8 episode 13 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming:

When Mandy worries about Kyle passing his first college exam, she secretly enlists Vanessa, Jen and Ryan to help tutor him. Meanwhile, Mike learns of Ed and Chuck’s superstition involving their decision-making in the all-new “Student Doubt” episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, March 5 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-812) (TV-PG D, L)

So why would Mandy really need to do a lot of this in secret? We’re sure that a big part of the reasoning here has to do with her worrying about what Kyle would think. She may not want to let him know that she is trying to help, while also still working behind the scenes to make the magic happen nonetheless. We’re hoping that there are a lot of fun little moments throughout here — if we don’t get it with the Mandy storyline, we will with Mike’s.

This episode will continue what has been a run of new episodes throughout the calendar year — heck, there are some people who think we’re getting a lot of Tim Allen twice a week thanks to those The Masked Singer rumors. We don’t think that the actor is under that Taco mask … but we understand why people think that.

