Station 19 season 3 episode 7 spoilers: Tension with Ben, Sullivan







Curious to learn some of what’s coming on Station 19 season 3 episode 7? There’s probably going to be another mini-crossover … and you can’t be altogether shocked by that. That’s what we’re seeing on almost-weekly basis at the moment.

Beyond that, though, we imagine that there are some other interesting individual stories that are going to come to a head. Take, for example, what is transpiring between Ben and Sullivan over what is happening with the Fentanyl. This is going to be a tricky position for the two of them to navigate, mostly because their feelings towards one another are going to get testy. There’s the relationship-hierarchy part of this story, and then there is also the future of the relationship between Jack and Rigo. We learned more about why Rigo hates him tonight, as Jack slept with his wife previously and Rigo really wants to beat him up over it. Yet, he can’t.

Below, check out the full Station 19 season 3 episode 7 with some additional news when it comes to what’s ahead:

As Ben readies the new Physician Response Team truck for the field, his suspicions about Sullivan and the missing Fentanyl continue to grow. Meanwhile, Jack and Rigo try to look past their differences when they are forced to work together and fight a mysterious gas station fire; Dean and JJ try to work through their differing parenting styles; and Travis meets someone new.

As we move through this story, we’re sure that we will get closer to resolution on a few different things. Take, for example, what’s going on with Jack and Rigo — it doesn’t really benefit the show to keep these two men at odds with each other forever.

Meanwhile, we’re hoping that Dean and JJ get on the same page so that they can be better parents — their situation is a rather unusual one, and for the sake of the kid, we definitely don’t want to see them mixed up in a lot of drama forever.

