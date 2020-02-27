





Is Floribama Shore new tonight over on MTV? Within this article, we’ll be taking a look at that … and then also wonder what the future will hold for the series!

We don’t want to stall here before sharing some of the bad news, so here it is — there is no new episode of the reality show coming on the network tonight. Last week marked the end of the summer in St. Pete Beach, so there isn’t anything more to come back to for the time being.

If you do want to recap some events that happened last week, you can do below! Consider that a quick little refresher … or a way to get an idea of what happened, if you missed it. (Odds are, if you watched the episode, you’ve still got a pretty good sense of what transpired only one week ago.)

So where do we think that MTV series is going to go from here? Well, for the time being the network is remaining hush-hush over the future, and they will probably do so over the next few weeks. There isn’t all that much of an incentive for them to announce a renewal right now when honestly, they don’t really need to. What matters is that they get things figured out by late spring/early summer so that they can film another batch of episodes.

There are a few different things that do need to be determined for another season of Floribama Shore to happen. Take, for example, the location — do you head back and do something at St. Pete Beach again? Beyond just that, you also need to figure out if you want to bring a lot of the same people back. There are also questions, of course, about how many episodes, but that can be figured out on the back end. The most important thing is just making sure you’ve got the right lineup for it.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Floribama Shore and the future

What do you want to see when it comes to the future of Floribama Shore on MTV?

Are you bummed-out that the series isn’t airing a new episode tonight? Be sure to share in the comments below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: MTV.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







