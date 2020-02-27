Lucifer season 6 renewal conversations still ongoing with Netflix, studio







Are there reasons at the moment to hope for a Lucifer season 6? We’ve been cautiously optimistic for the past week or so! The initial news about a possible revival threw us for a loop, but we also remembered this — there was no reason for this news to become public unless there is serious conversation.

For some more Lucifer updates in video form? Be sure to watch our initial take on the show’s season 6 possibilities below! After you do watch, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our full show playlist.

So where are we right now? Is there even more hope at the moment for the show’s long-term future? According to TVLine, conversations are ongoing — but there is reason enough to feel good about where things are going at the moment. Both studio Warner Bros. TV and Netflix seem to be optimistic that something will transpire here. What’s the big talking point right now? The number of episodes. We know that season 5 is set for 16 episodes, but it does not appear as though season 6 will be either 10 or 13 episodes right now. Would we prefer to get a season of 16 again? Sure, but it’s hard to be upset about getting any more episodes given that this is not something we expected previously.

Our hope at the moment is that a Lucifer season 6 is going to be premiering at some point in 2021 if the renewal happens, and it would certainly be quite nice if the news came out before season 5 premieres later this spring. It is rather important that Netflix get a deal done here, given that this is pilot season, and some of the cast may want to find other work in the event that a renewal doesn’t work out. For now, though, we have little reason to feel anything other than hopeful. Let’s hope that this happens, and also that season 5 is every bit as fun, dramatic, and emotional as it feels within our head.

Also, let’s hope for a season 5 teaser within the next month and a half or so.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Lucifer, including episode-title scoop!

Do you want to see a Lucifer season 6 renewal happen?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







