Outlander season 5 episode 3 photo: What’s next for Roger, Bree?







Coming up this weekend on Starz, Outlander season 5 episode 3 is going to be airing — and with that, bring story for ALL of the main characters.

So what’s coming up for Roger and Bree in this episode? The photo above offers up a small glimpse, and admittedly, it’s very hard to read some of the emotions that are on Richard Rankin’s face here. Brianna seems to be telling him something while he listens on intently, but the specific contents of it are a little bit hard to interpret.

For some more Outlander video coverage, be sure to watch some of the latest on the show’s future at the bottom of this article! After you do just, remember to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then view our full Outlander playlist. There will be more video discussions there for the remainder of the season!

Here’s what we don’t think at the moment — this does not feel like a conversation where she is telling him about Bonnet being alive. We know that Roger may have some concerns right now — he found the drawings that Bree has been doing of Stephen, and he may be asking about those. Yet, that doesn’t mean that she will tell him everything that she knows. She may not even know how, since this is such a delicate, traumatic subject. She hasn’t told anyone that she overheard Jamie yet, though we have a feeling that this will come up at some point.

Beyond the Stephen Bonnet crisis, there are clearly some other things of great importance taking place. Take, for example, Roger recognizing that he is a part of Jamie’s militia now even though he is nowhere near experienced enough. Also, there are still conversations about whether or not Roger and Bree are going to go back to their own time. There’s no way to know right now if Jemmy can even travel, but we can imagine the two characters going through various stages and what-ifs over the course of the next several episodes. It definitely doesn’t feel like a decision that could be made immediately.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander, including a new photo with Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe

What do you most want to see on Outlander season 5 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







