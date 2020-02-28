Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector episode 8 spoilers: Finale buildup







It goes without saying that Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector episode 8 is going to be a pivotal installment of the series. How in the world can it not be? This is an episode that will serve as a build-up to the upcoming finale on March 13, which is going to air as a part of a two-night event. in other words, rest assured that there is a lot of great stuff worth looking forward to – or at least great stuff for us entertainment-wise. We’re not so sure that things are going to be anywhere near as great for some of these characters.

After all, entering this particular episode we’re getting a good sense of some of the peril that lies ahead. There’s a very high-profile case, for example, that Lincoln is going to find himself taking on. To go along with that, there are some more big revelations when it comes to the Bone Collector himself that are also taking hold. Because of where we are at the moment in the season, that does elevate the stakes and create that extra bit of urgency. That’s something that we need in order to create the best end to this season possible. (Of course, there’s a part of us that wants to think a little beyond that, as well … but who knows what the future holds?)

For now, CarterMatt has the full Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector episode 8 with more news as to what lies ahead:

03/06/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : When a politician’s teenage daughter is kidnapped for ransom, Lincoln, Amelia and the team race against time to rescue her before the unthinkable happens. Meanwhile, the team makes a startling discovery — The Bone Collector’s true identity… TV-14

