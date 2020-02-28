Charmed season 2 episode 15 return date hopes for CW drama series







Are you interested in checking out the Charmed season 2 episode 15 return date on The CW … or at least a potential one? Within this article, we’re going to dive into that and also more of what the show could bring to the table next.

The obvious bad news is this — just like the show’s nightly companion in Dynasty, there is no new episode on the air next week. There’s not going to be one on the air for a little while in general. According to the Futon Critic, there could be a new installment on March 20 … but nothing is altogether confirmed as of yet. Maybe that will happen in an upcoming promo!

So how should the remainder of Charmed season 2 be arced out over the course of the rest of the spring? We do think that when the show comes back, there is a reasonably good chance that you’re going to see a lot of stories in succession, one right after the next. Because of the long hiatus, that does enable you to have more of a consistent run of episodes. Hopefully, there are somestories here that redefine what Charmed is and find a way in order to keep you guessing.

If there is one thing that we’re hoping to see on Charmed moving forward more so than anything else, it’s this — an exploration more and more into powers! The longer that the series plays around with mysticism, the better off the show’s going to be. It doesn’t feel like we’ve had enough of that as of lateand it would be nice to stack a little bit more in here before we do get to the end of the second season.

At least you can know this — regardless of however Charmed season 2 wraps up, there is going to be a season 3 down the road! That renewal should give you a little bit of confidence at least no matter what the series’ overall ratings are.

