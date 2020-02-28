The Blacklist season 7 episode 11: When to expect other details







The Blacklist season 7 episode 11 is an episode that is definitely anticipated, and we’re also rather pleased to have a return date now of March 20. Finally, we don’t have to worry about that anymore!

Of course, with that in mind, we do still have some other things to worry about … with the primary one being when we can start to anticipate some more details.

As of right now, we’re starting to think that there could be some more information sooner rather than later! Because we’re just about three weeks away from new episodes coming back, we have a feeling that we’ll start to get some more intel either early next week or the week after. NBC knows that people are eager for more of this show — they just celebrated the 150th episode of the series, and there is a lot of great stuff still to come. Why wait for a long time before sharing some stuff?

Remember for a moment what happened, as well, at the end of the first half of the season — Liz Keen decided to help Katarina Rostova fake her own death, and to go along with that, Raymond Reddington is none the wiser about it! He doesn’t know what is going on here, and the largest question we have at the moment is how long this new paradigm is going to be that way. How long will Katarina be gone, and will Reddington start to pick up on some clues?

Remember that Reddington has a tendency to find out almost everything — also, we have a feeling with season 8 now that the Reddington mystery (at least so far as his identity goes) is only going to get more and more intense. With the nature of this show, it’s hard to have it any other way.

In getting back to the subject of the title, we’d just say to remain hopeful — we have an easy time thinking more info will come your way within the next week or week and a half.

What do you want to see on The Blacklist season 7 episode 11?

