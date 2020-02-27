





What took place when it comes to Wednesday night’s new episode of The Masked Singer? Well, we had great performances, plus another unmasking!

Entering tonight’s episode, it felt clear that there were a lot of different ways as to where the eliminated contestant could go. The Banana was certainly the weakest of the remaining performers from the first episode, but he was also entertaining! Also, we know a little bit more now about the way in which The Masked Singer does some of its voting — the audience votes for who they like the best, not necessarily who they want to see go in the end. This is probably one of the reasons why we end up saying goodbye in the end here to the Mouse, largely because she just didn’t have that many first-place votes.

As it turned out, the Mouse was, in fact, a living legend in Dionne Warwick. This is what a lot of people out there suspected, mostly due to the fact that the clues and the voice pointed in the direction.

The reality here sometimes with The Masked Singer is this — you can only do so much to disguise a voice. Maybe a part of the reason for her exit at the moment has a thing or two to do with there being a little more unpredictability elsewhere. In the end, though, we’re glad that Warwick ended up being a part of this show — it’s hard to be upset anytime that you see a living legend taking part in this program.

