Lizzie McGuire revival: Should it go to Hulu from Disney+?







We didn’t expect the Lizzie McGuire revival to be one of the biggest stories in TV today, but here we are — and a lot of it seems to be tied to the content that Disney wants for Disney+ as opposed to the desire of individual creators.

As successful as Disney’s streaming service seems to have been in the early days, there are some clear issues. With the revival of the classic Disney Channel show, one of the biggest ones appears to be tone. Last month, series creator Terri Minsky was let go of the series a couple of months into production, with creative reasons being cited for the change. Meanwhile, earlier today Hillary Duff posted an Instagram Story talking about Disney moving the Love, Simon TV off-shoot to Hulu, mostly because it wasn’t “family-friendly” enough. Her response? “Sounds familiar.”

That, dear friends, is a very clear dose of some shade.

Now, Minsky is speaking out further on the subject. In a new interview with Variety, she implored Disney to move the project over to Hulu to better capture what a 30-year old version of Lizzie would be going through — as opposed to a series that didn’t grow enough with its audience:

“I am so proud of the two episodes we did … Hilary has a grasp of Lizzie McGuire at 30 that needs to be seen. It’s a wonderful thing to watch. I would love the show to exist, but ideally I would love it if it could be given that treatment of going to Hulu and doing the show that we were doing. That’s the part where I am completely in the dark. It’s important to me that this show was important to people. I felt like I wanted to do a show that was worthy of that kind of devotion.”

This all in some ways feels similar to Girl Meets World, a show that was made more for current young viewers than fans of the original. It did well enough to last three seasons, but we’re still not sure it ever had the right tone.

We’ll see if anything comes about with Lizzie McGuire, but at this point it feels like a watered-down version for Disney+ would dillute some of what many diehard fans would really want at this point. The series is still in development, but that’s all we can say about it for now.

