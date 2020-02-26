Nancy Drew episode 15 spoilers: The quest to save Nancy’s father







When Nancy Drew episode 15 arrives on The CW in a single week’s time, the stakes couldn’t be higher. This is a critical situation for the title character, one where she is going to scramble and do just about whatever she can in order to do one thing: Help her father. His hearing is coming right around the bend and that means that she’s going to have to turn over every possible stone. She’s going to have to work hard to figure out whatever she wants her father’s future to be. Even then, there is no guarantee of anything.

For a few more details right now, we simply suggest that you check out the full Nancy Drew episode 15 synopsis with some more insight:

COUNTDOWN – With time running out before Carson’s (Scott Wolf) evidentiary hearing, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) turns to supernatural sources in a last-ditch effort to find clues to exonerate her father. Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Riley Smith and Alvina August also star. Katie Eastridge directed the episode written by Jen Vestuto & Melissa Marlette (#115). Original airdate 3/4/2020. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

One of the questions that we’re most keen to think about after reading this is simply the following: What is Nancy going to turn to in order to help her father? Could she cash a check that will come back to bite her later? This feels like a problem that will spawn off and create other problems. It’s a chain reaction, and there are plenty of episodes coming up the rest of the way. That does also raise the stakes for greater chaos and it could all link back to this. Brace yourselves…

