Riverdale season 4 episode 15 spoilers: Alice’s documentary







Riverdale season 4 episode 15 looks to be a unique episode, and one that we haven’t seen in a lot of forms below. This is one that could have a different style of filmmaking, and the fact that showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa penned this episode says a lot. Typically, executive producers take on the most notable episodes of a lot of their shows, and we gotta believe that this is going to be the case here, as well.

So what makes this story so interesting? Well, much of it could revolve around Alice filming a documentary all about Riverdale, which we’re not sure is all that great of an idea. Think about it this way — this feels a lot like this is the sort of event that could get a lot of people talking, and we don’t exactly think that this is the sort of thing that will make her feel safe. She could be in danger before the story ends — as a matter of fact, we almost feel like such a thing is certain.

Want to get a few more details all about what’s coming next? Then be sure to view the full Riverdale season 4 episode 15 synopsis with some more insight all about what’s coming:

MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN – Alice (Madchen Amick) begins shooting a documentary about Riverdale and the latest mystery involving one of its own. Meanwhile, Betty (Lili Reinhart), Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) fall deeper into a web of lies as the investigation gets underway. Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich, Charles Melton and Vanessa Morgan also star. Shannon Kohli directed the episode written by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (#415.) Original airdate 3/4/2020.

We’re curious to know how much — if any — of this episode is documentary-style. These are stories that could be polarizing, but we do still feel like it could be enjoyable — and informative — when the dust settles.

