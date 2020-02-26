Chicago Med season 5 episode 16 spoilers: Who’s in danger?







When Chicago Med season 5 episode 16 arrives on NBC, there’s a certain degree of danger you should expect. We’ve seen plenty of people before find themselves facing great chaos and danger — and, to the surprise of no one, it will be happening here again. There’s going to be a prisoner escape that puts a lot of the doctors and nurses in danger, and we imagine that they are going to have to think outside the box and beyond their element in order to make it through.

Let’s just hope that these doctors have learned something from being around some of the characters on Chicago PD. They are going to need it here and there.

For some more details on this story, including other insight on some other subplots, be sure to view our full Chicago Med season 5 episode 16 synopsis below:

03/04/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : A convicted murderer’s escape hits close to home when several members of the team find themselves in danger. Dr. Charles and Dr. Halstead continue to clash over patient treatment plans. Dr. Choi and April discover the truth about a patient’s scam. Maggie finally receives some good news. TV-14

The Maggie storyline makes us smile, mostly because it feels like it’s been a really long time since we’ve had that for her. In general, it does feel like Chicago Med is one large struggle after the next. We understand it given that drama is paramount to a show like this, but it doesn’t make it any less true. We need these little victories to look towards, especially on a show where we’ve seen characters be thrown for a loop and they’re putting everything on the line in order to help others.

