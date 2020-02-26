The Masked Singer sneak peek: Is Tina Turner the Mouse?







There’s a new episode of The Masked Singer airing on Fox Wednesday night, and Ken Jeong has another prediction…

In the video below per People Magazine, you can see the show’s judge have a ridiculously good time while trying to gauge the identity of the mouse. The suggestion here is that the character is Tina Turner, mostly because of some gold-related clues in the clue package. Turner famously sang the theme to Goldeneye, which makes her an interesting candidate to the show. (Ken also does on about some sort of wine and cheese party that he was at with Tina at a Costco, but we can’t exactly speak to the validity of that theory at all.)

So is the mouse Turner? We’ll admit that she is one of those legendary singers whose name comes to mind just about every single time this show comes on the air. Yet, one of the big questions we always come back to is whether or not Tina would feel the need to do this show. Why take this on? Of course, we could ask the same question about Gladys Knight or some of the other legends who have appeared here over time.

We don’t really think, though, that Tina is a bad guess given that the Mouse is clearly a professional singer and someone who is very much seasoned in their craft. We’d love for it to be someone, though, who blows the doors off the show and is a complete surprise to everyone. We like to think that those are some of the moments that really feel memorable after the fact.

Do you think that the Mouse on The Masked Singer could be Tina Turner?

