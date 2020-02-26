Outlander season 5 episode 3: New Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe photos







With Outlander season 5 episode 3 arriving on Starz this weekend, what better time than the present to share new photos? That’s what we’ve got within this very article, and we hope that you’re excited for what seems to be an especially adventurous episode.

So what are Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) talking through in the first image here? We’d love to think that they’re just reveling in their own happiness, but we know that there are some significant stresses here. This could be a conversation about the fact that Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers) is still out there, and how relieved the two are that Brianna (Sophie Skelton) does not know the truth. Unfortunately, they are not aware that Bree overheard Jamie’s conversation in the premiere, and the trauma and pain is eating her alive.

Or, another possibility is that the two of them are having a discussion about what is coming up in terms of the Regulator mission, as Jamie is finding himself stuck in even more of a bind than he thought. He knew that this threat was out there, but he didn’t know the extremes that the Regulators were willing to go or how everyone was on the cusp of war. Maybe he and Claire are trying to figure out a way to maintain the peace; we know that this is something Jamie desperately wants.

Finally, it’s possible that this is related in some way to the Beardsley storyline that will surface within this episode, one where the Frasers will stumble upon a rather shocking discovery. We don’t want to say too much more there in fear of book spoilers…

There isn’t too much other context behind this second image — we just want to proclaim that it’s majestic because … well, it certainly is. This is one of the cooler images that we’ve had a chance to see.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Outlander season 5 episode 3?

