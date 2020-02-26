Blue Bloods season 10 episode 16 spoilers: Jamie, Eddie, & a dog







Given that Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum PI both routinely feature dogs on their programs, shouldn’t Blue Bloods do the same? Isn’t it time we added another four-legged friend into the mix? We like to think so! That is luckily what we’re going to be seeing on season 10 episode 16 entitled “The First 100 Days,” to go along with something a little bit more political in nature, as well.

Today, CBS officially unveiled some of the first details for what lies ahead in this episode — including what Jamie and Eddie are going to be doing on the road to potentially getting a dog in their lives:

“The First 100 Days” – Frank and Garrett devise a plan to convince Mayor Chase to work better with others in order to properly run the city, and Danny and Baez try to track down a perp who vandalized several NYPD vehicles with anti-cop graffiti and made threats against officers. Also, Erin is shaken after she’s in a car accident, and Eddie and Jamie argue about whether they should keep a stray dog who leads them to a crime scene, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, March 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Well, if nothing else, can’t you consider this dog to be lucky? It did serve a rather-fantastic purpose for the two of them as it brought them closer to what they needed. It’s a little bit of added responsibility for them, but we have seen them with dogs before! We also know that Will Estes is a big animal lover in real life, so this could be a story that is especially near and dear to her heart.

As for everything else going on here, it’s good to see that the show isn’t forgetting about Mayor Chase — they are allowing him to have a pretty part in the story moving forward! Meanwhile, Erin’s storyline is scary, and we appreciate the show giving us confirmation she’s okay in advance.

