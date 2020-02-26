Is FBI new tonight on CBS? A look towards season 2’s future







Is FBI new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we come bearing a little bit more news on that subject. Also, we’ve got a look ahead at so much more while you’re at it.

Let’s go ahead now and hand down some of the bad news — there is no new episode of the police drama tonight. What’s the reason for that? Go ahead and blame the presence of the debate that is happening tonight on the network. With that, we’ve got a hiatus … and it’s one that is going to last for the next couple of weeks. The next installment is airing come Tuesday, March 10, and you can see the official synopsis below in the event you haven’t seen it already:

“Broken Promises” – When the team is called to the scene of a murder, they quickly suspect political motivation, but when another murder occurs, they work to uncover a common thread before more bodies pile up. Also, Maggie contemplates a decision that could affect her entire career, on FBI, Tuesday, March 10 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

It’s clear just from this synopsis alone that this is an episode worth waiting for, mostly because there aren’t a whole lot of installments out there for any show that are going to raise the stakes to this kind of level. What’s obviously so exciting about this is that Maggie is going to have a chance to face her future — hopefully, she’s going to do so in a way that only adds to her depth as a character. (Because she’s just contemplating a decision, there is no guarantee that you’re actually going to see the other side of it within this episode overall.)

