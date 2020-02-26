This Is Us season 4 episode 15: Rebecca’s diagnosis revealed







For much of This Is Us season 4, one of the things that we’ve seen time and time again is the NBC series try their best to play coy on the subject of Rebecca’s diagnosis. A part of this may be to focus on the emotional aspect of the story beyond just attaching a name to it, but we figured that it was something that would have to come out eventually. It’s too much a part of the show for it not to and the writers can’t just dance around it.

We don’t think that this was ever really meant to be some sort of big jaw-dropping reveal, but it’s now clear that Rebecca is dealing with an early version of Alzheimer’s, which does give the Pearsons a much better sense of precisely what it is that they are taking on. You could see the dread written all over Rebecca through most of the episode as she did pretty much everything that she could in order to avoid attending that appointment for the MRI results — she wanted to live in the moment and not think about it.

Now, however, it’s more set in stone what is going on and the Pearsons can plan towards the future. Rebecca pleaded with Kevin to not change moving forward, and still be the fun version of himself that she knows him to be. She also wants to attend his new movie premiere! We’ll have to see how this story plays out now through the remainder of the series, but we do know more now of what we’re up against.

Are there still some questions? Definitely, including what happens to Miguel first and foremost. We haven’t seen that character turn up at all in the flash-forwards deep into the future, which makes us largely concerned that something happens to him or he couldn’t handle the situation and left. Nicky, however, is there, a sign that he will bond with Rebecca more over time and lend her all of the support she could possibly want or need.

